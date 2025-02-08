Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 922,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $117,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

