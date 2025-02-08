VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Announces Dividend of $0.03

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ USVM opened at $86.27 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $93.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $867.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
