VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ USVM opened at $86.27 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $93.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $867.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.