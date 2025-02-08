Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,551,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $52,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,577.05. The trade was a 230.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.01.

Walmart Stock Down 1.6 %

WMT opened at $101.17 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $103.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

