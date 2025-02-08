Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $245.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

