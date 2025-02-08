Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 18,352 shares.The stock last traded at $384.26 and had previously closed at $380.72.

Winmark Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.98.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

Institutional Trading of Winmark

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.21, for a total value of $1,552,184.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,076,770.35. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Winmark by 110.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the third quarter valued at $304,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

