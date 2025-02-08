WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
WK Kellogg has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WK Kellogg to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
WK Kellogg Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.70. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lowered WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director G Zachary Gund acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,200. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About WK Kellogg
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
