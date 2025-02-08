WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

WK Kellogg has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WK Kellogg to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.70. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.10 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lowered WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Zachary Gund acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,200. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

