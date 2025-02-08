Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,000,870 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day moving average of $166.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $146.29 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

