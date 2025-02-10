Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Invests $834,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Clorox Stock Up 0.6 %

CLX stock opened at $148.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.88. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

