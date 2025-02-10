Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.8% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $522.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.26 and a 200-day moving average of $495.67. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

