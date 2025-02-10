Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $23.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,147,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,937,000 after purchasing an additional 75,484 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

