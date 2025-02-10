Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,946 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,170,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

SPGI stock opened at $519.00 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.