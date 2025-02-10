Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

MMC stock opened at $227.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average is $221.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

