OMC Financial Services LTD Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.4% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 226,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,600. This trade represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,702 shares of company stock worth $20,965,306. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW opened at $1,007.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,080.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $965.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

