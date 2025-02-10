Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.58 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

