Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

SCHB stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

