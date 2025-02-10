Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 5,064 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,425,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,204,451,000 after buying an additional 251,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $910,801,000 after buying an additional 583,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,716,000 after buying an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $68.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.