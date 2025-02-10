Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.74.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

