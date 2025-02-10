swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 15.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $263.90 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $266.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

