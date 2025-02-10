Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Target by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Target by 366.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

