Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $75,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,887.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,947.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,461.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

