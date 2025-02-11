1,030 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Panoramic Capital Partners LLC

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $207.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.71 and its 200-day moving average is $187.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $122.91 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

