Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amkor Technology traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 667743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMKR. Melius Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,095 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $42,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,134,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 951,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,647,000 after purchasing an additional 925,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 641,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 431,537 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

