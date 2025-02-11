Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 454,006 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently -108.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARI. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 95,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 55,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 46.13 and a quick ratio of 46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.74.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

