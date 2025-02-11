AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

