Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 30% – Should You Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares were up 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 3,097,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,653% from the average daily volume of 176,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

