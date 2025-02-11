BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BWA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BWA opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.