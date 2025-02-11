Cambiar Investors LLC Has $58.44 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

