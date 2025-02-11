CAP Partners LLC Acquires 2,342 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 249,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 181,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.