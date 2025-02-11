Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Releases Earnings Results

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTTRY opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

