Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Releases Earnings Results

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 0.25%.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MTTRY opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.
About Ceconomy
