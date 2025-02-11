Collier Financial Invests $53,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 18,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.