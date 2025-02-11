Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,913.48 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,947.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,466.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

