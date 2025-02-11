Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.50. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 39,776 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 19.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $478.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

