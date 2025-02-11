Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Oceanside Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,443.2% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

DIHP stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

