Edmp Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 2.1 %

CVX opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 67.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

