Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Trading 4.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. 4,356,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,176,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.17. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is -1.08%.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

