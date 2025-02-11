Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 154,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 40,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Activity

In other Great Atlantic Resources news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 618,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$37,080.00. Corporate insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

