Hartline Investment Corp Has $1.44 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 423.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,218,084.88. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,565 shares of company stock worth $39,898,614. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $428.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.70. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $431.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 841.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

