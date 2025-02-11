Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance
HHI opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.14. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 150.50 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 174 ($2.15). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.04. The company has a market capitalization of £290.06 million, a P/E ratio of 732.61 and a beta of 1.07.
About Henderson High Income Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson High Income Trust
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Construction Stocks Set to Surge on Tariff-Driven Demand
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Sirius XM: Why Berkshire Just Added Another 2.3 Million Shares
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- McDonald’s Underwhelmed in Q4: Why Investors Shouldn’t Worry
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.