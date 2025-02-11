Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HHI opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.14. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 150.50 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 174 ($2.15). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.04. The company has a market capitalization of £290.06 million, a P/E ratio of 732.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

