International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 418 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

