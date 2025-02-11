Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $525.83 and last traded at $529.25. 5,820,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 31,093,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.25.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.40.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

