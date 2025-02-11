Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $525.83 and last traded at $529.25. 5,820,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 31,093,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.25.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.40.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
