iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $412.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

