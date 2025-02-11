iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

