JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $150.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

NYSE:DELL opened at $111.68 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

