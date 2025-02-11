JSF Financial LLC Buys 1,501 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 137.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Amgen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,669.44. The trade was a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.09.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $294.79 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 119.21%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

