Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 4,544,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,750,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

