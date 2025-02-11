Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $470.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.00 and its 200 day moving average is $413.46. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $485.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.17.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

