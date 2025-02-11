Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $444.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.