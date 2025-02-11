LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06, Zacks reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.09. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.49%.

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCII. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.