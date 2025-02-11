McBroom & Associates LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 4.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

