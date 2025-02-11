Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 27,784 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 26.2% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,090,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $422.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.03 and a 200-day moving average of $394.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.